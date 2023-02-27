Harry Pospisil

Harry Alvin Pospisil, 91, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home and surrounded by family. He was born in a log cabin in Moore, Mont., on July 14, 1931, to Frank and Lillian (Martinec) Pospisil. Harry graduated from the Moore Public School in 1950.

At the Stanford Courthouse in Judith Basin County on November 1, 1952, Harry was united in marriage to Rosemary Berg from the Beaver Creek area. They had four children: Ronald, Roxanne, Lance, and Steve. Harry and Rosie purchased their farm south of Hobson and east of Ackley Lake in 1954 where they farmed, ranched, and raised their family and lived together until their passing.