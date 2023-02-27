Harry Pospisil

Harry Alvin Pospisil, 91, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home and surrounded by family. He was born in a log cabin in Moore, Mont., on July 14, 1931, to Frank and Lillian (Martinec) Pospisil. Harry graduated from the Moore Public School in 1950.
At the Stanford Courthouse in Judith Basin County on November 1, 1952, Harry was united in marriage to Rosemary Berg from the Beaver Creek area. They had four children: Ronald, Roxanne, Lance, and Steve. Harry and Rosie purchased their farm south of Hobson and east of Ackley Lake in 1954 where they farmed, ranched, and raised their family and lived together until their passing.
“Pops” (Harry) was also known as “Bones” when he was growing up. He started liking that again as he thought he was growing back into it. Along with his work on the farm and ranch he was also a member of the Utica Rod & Gun Club and won several First Place sharp shooting awards in the club. He was a lifetime member of the Eagles in Lewistown and board member and ditch rider of the Ackley Lake Water Association.
Harry played intramural volleyball and basketball. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved golfing, shooting, fishing, hunting, watching sports and cop shows, going to family picnics, gator and golf cart rides with the grandkids, playing cards, going for rides in the country to see the animals and get ice cream.
Harry is survived by his son, Lance (Melody) Pospisil of Hobson; daughter, Roxanne (Jon) Gordon of Lewistown; grandchildren, Scott (Kendalyn), Kaylee, Colt, Emily, Abby, Natalie, Christopher, Angie (Shane), Hannah, and Alisa (Hank); great-grandchildren, Austin, Kaitlyn, Owen, Kendall, Henley, and Rosemary; great-great-grandchildren, Oakly, and Finnegan; daughter-in-law, Susie (Bruce) Hinkley and family; siblings, Sharlene Inglis, Linda Coker, Delores Berg, and Marvin Pospisil; and many other beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and out-laws, (too many to list). He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Pospisil; sons, Ronald and Steve; parents, Frank and Lillian; siblings, Frank Pospisil, Ruth Nelson, and Louise Anglin
Funeral Services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will follow at the Eagles Club. Interment will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the Hobson Ambulance and Fire Service or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Harry’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com