Hume Evans "Mac" McMartin

Hume Evans “Mac” McMartin passed from this world into the Lord’s arms, on January 21, 2023. Hume was born to Donald Huie and Dorothy Mary (Stull) McMartin, in Marshalltown, Iowa, on January 31, 1930.

Hume grew up on the family farm near Beaman, Iowa, where they cultivated soybeans, corn, hay, cattle, pigs and chickens, and horse drawn equipment was eventually replaced with farm equipment. As the youngest of two siblings, Hume was full of stories about pelting his older brother, Dean, with corn cobs from a hidden (he thought) location, hunting with his Uncle Martin, making “dog” cookies with his mom (little boy hands resulted in grey cookies), visiting with neighbors, and his pet chameleon and dogs. Hume truly loved people, enjoyed visiting, and walked his Christian faith. Wherever he lived, he read the obituaries, because he said that is where you learn the true history of the people and the area.