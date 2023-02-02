James Robinson

With a heavy heart, our Dad passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the age of 95. James was born in Pikeville, Ken. He was the fifth of six children born to Wilson Robinson and Minnie Alice Scalf. Growing up on Peach Orchard, Pikeville was always his home. He lost his father at a young age and spent his youth helping his mother and siblings. When he was old enough, he enlisted in the Army and moved on to spend over three years in Korea. He returned from the war and married the love of his life, Glenna Hall in 1955.

They had their first child, Karen, in Pikeville in 1958 before moving to Wyandotte, Mich., where they had their second child James “Jim” in 1960.