With a heavy heart, our Dad passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the age of 95. James was born in Pikeville, Ken. He was the fifth of six children born to Wilson Robinson and Minnie Alice Scalf. Growing up on Peach Orchard, Pikeville was always his home. He lost his father at a young age and spent his youth helping his mother and siblings. When he was old enough, he enlisted in the Army and moved on to spend over three years in Korea. He returned from the war and married the love of his life, Glenna Hall in 1955.
They had their first child, Karen, in Pikeville in 1958 before moving to Wyandotte, Mich., where they had their second child James “Jim” in 1960.
He and Glenna spent time raising their children in Cheyenne, Wyo., where he owned a few service stations, before taking a job with Boeing in 1967. Moving with work, he landed with the family in Rapid City, South Dakota, where they welcomed their third child, Christopher. He took a short break from Boeing in the early 70s while living in Glasgow, Mont., and spent a few years as a police officer. He eventually returned to Boeing and continued to move around with the job (South Dakota, Missouri, and others) until he set roots in Auburn, Wash., in the early 80s. By this time, he and Glenna had adopted their grandchildren, David and Jenny, and raised them as their own. He made a house where everyone was welcome, and a seat was always open at the dinner table. He believed in the open-road and spent the summer driving us across country to visit family and friends, making sure we saw and appreciated all the major monuments and scenery this country has to offer. He had a story for everything, and his life experiences made them all grand. He taught us all that there was no such thing as “too many friends” and held each close.
After retiring in 1995, James and Glenna moved back to Montana where they made Lewistown their home. Glenna passed away in 2003 and was laid to rest back in Pikeville. This is where James will be placed, with her, together again. We’ll remember his epic cards games and awesome Southern recipes. Everyone that knew him will think of his laugh. It was one-of-a-kind and absolutely joyous. That southern twang in his voice as he would tell us the plot of his favorite Louis L’Amour book will last in our fondest flashbacks. Invariably, he will be in our hearts during every future bbq, holiday dinner and card game.
James is survived by his sister, Juanita Simpson; children: Karen, Jim, Chris Robinson, David Daley and Jenny Robinson-Nagy; grandchildren: Jamie Hansen and Casey Graybill; great-grandchildren: Jessica Brogdon, Jaelyn Arellano, Alexandra Daley Jaggers, James and Amanda Hahn; and great-great-grandchild: Stylez Borgdon.