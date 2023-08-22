Jeanene N. Pangburn, 76, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023. Services are pending and will be announced along with an obituary.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Jeanene’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.

