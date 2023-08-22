Jeanene N. Pangburn Aug 22, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeanene N. Pangburn, 76, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023. Services are pending and will be announced along with an obituary.Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Jeanene’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fishing Business Featured Local Savings Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form