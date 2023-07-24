Jeri Adams, 72, of Lewistown, passed away on July 14, 2023, at Valle Vista Manor. Jeri was born on June 7, 1951, in Beaverhead County to Clarence and Edith (Rose) Barney.

Jeri completed her education, earning a Nursing Degree. She was married to William Adams, who preceded her in death.

