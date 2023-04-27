JoAnna M. Geary, 68, of Lewistown died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her home of natural causes. She was born December 15, 1954, in Lewistown the daughter of Jack and Glenna (Potterf) Craig. Joann spent her childhood years in Lewistown and attended Fergus High School from 1970-1974. In her early years out of high school she spent her time waitressing until she met Curtis Geary, to whom she married October 16, 1976. They started their lives together in Lewistown, having their first daughter, Connie, in 1977. Joann decided to be a stay-at-home mother, which decided to be for the best. In 1980 she had her first son, Keith, who was shortly followed by Christy 13 months later. They moved to Winnett for a brief period of time before moving to Grass Range where they ultimately ended up raising their family. In 2009 Joann moved back to Lewistown following the passing of her husband. She spent two years working for the Moore public schools before finding her final calling as a manager for Healthcare Services Group. She worked this job until the time of her death.
JoAnna enjoyed her family, time with her grandchildren, music (the Wednesday nights on Main Street), playing cards and cruising the drag with her brother.
She is survived by her children: Connie (Jason) McDonald of Lewistown, Keith (Brittany) Geary of Grass Range and Christy (Brian) Logan of Lewistown; brother Larry “Snort” Craig of Christina; six grandchildren, Scott, Shane, Samantha, Layton, Hailey and Curtis; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Curt, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ronald.
Graveside Services for JoAnna Geary will be Saturday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m. in the Grass Range Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m. at the Wrangler Bar in Grass Range. In lieu of flowers donations to the Grass Range Cemetery or charity of your choice are welcome and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
