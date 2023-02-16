John Bruce Moor passed away in Dallas, Texas, on January 7, 2023. He was 83 years old. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Arthur Prichard Moor and Lillian Sorensen Moor, he lived his early life in Garden City, New York. John graduated with a B.S. from Duke University majoring in Forestry, and later received an MBA in Information Systems from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1963-1969 and was honorably discharged.
John’s major career was with Mobil Oil Corp. from 1967-1988 in New York City, where he worked primarily as a computer systems analyst. He went on to do seasonal work at H&R Block while simultaneously having his own tree trimming service in Baldwinsville, New York. From 2016-2022, he lived in Lewistown, Mont., to be near his son Jonathan, and family, and had recently moved to Waxahachie, Texas.
John will be remembered for being the consummate gentleman, his love of running (13 successful marathons), and his deep appreciation for trees, and nature. He knew all the constellations in the sky, studied the Bible extensively, and taught his children to love swimming, hiking, skiing, and woodsmanship.
A highlight of his career was a two-year assignment with Mobil in Saudi Arabia from 1981-83 where the family learned their love of international travel and to embrace and respect different cultures.
John is survived by his daughter Marcia H. Moor of New York City; Michael S. (and Jennifer L.) Moor of Maryville, Tenn.; Jonathan C. (and Jiri L.) Moor of Waxahachie, Texas; their mother Susan P. Moor of Mill Neck, New York; his daughter Kathryn D. Moor and son Matthew K. Moor and their mother Nancy Moor of Baldwinsville, New York; his sister Martha Moor of Boston, Mass.; his sister Marian Moor of Stewartville, Minn.; and his five grandchildren: Brennon, River Jordan, Alexandria, Harper Grace, and Hudson – all Moors.
From his father’s side, John and his family are direct descendants of John Howland, who arrived at Plymouth Rock on the Mayflower in 1620. From his mother’s side, John’s grandfather was Peter Sorensen, of Danish origin, an inventor who was the founder of P. Sorensen Manufacturing Co. which sold automotive ignition parts and cable wire.
A memorial service is planned at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Sleepy Hollow, New York. John’s ashes will be laid to rest in the family burial plot.