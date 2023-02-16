John Bruce Moor passed away in Dallas, Texas, on January 7, 2023. He was 83 years old. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Arthur Prichard Moor and Lillian Sorensen Moor, he lived his early life in Garden City, New York. John graduated with a B.S. from Duke University majoring in Forestry, and later received an MBA in Information Systems from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1963-1969 and was honorably discharged.

John’s major career was with Mobil Oil Corp. from 1967-1988 in New York City, where he worked primarily as a computer systems analyst. He went on to do seasonal work at H&R Block while simultaneously having his own tree trimming service in Baldwinsville, New York. From 2016-2022, he lived in Lewistown, Mont., to be near his son Jonathan, and family, and had recently moved to Waxahachie, Texas.