John Thune obit photo

John Thune passed away in the early morning of January 17 in Salem, Ore., in the care facility in which he lived for the past six months. John lived with multiple sclerosis for the past 25 years and suffered a stroke in July of 2022.

John was many things: husband, father, best friend, life insurance agent, teacher, reluctant church choir member, amateur comedian with a repertoire of eye-rolling jokes. But high on his list, he was a golf enthusiast. In his last months, he continued to reminisce about his hole-in-one at the Elks Country Club in Lewistown, and often would ask his son, John Mark, how his golf clubs were faring once he had to give up the sport. A picture of his hole-in-one hung proudly in his room until his last day.