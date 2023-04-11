A celebration of life for Joseph Peter Kennedy, 69, of Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota will be held at a later date.
Joe died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
He was born December 28, 1953, to Michael and Eleanor Kennedy (Hendrickson) Sr. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1972. Following high school, he went to work in the mines at MinnTac.
In 1982, Joe married Karen Hadrava and the two of them spent a lot of years traveling all over the United States working on different construction projects.
He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and traveling.
Joe was a member of the Montana Jaycees for ten years holding different positions throughout the organization.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Eleanor Kennedy Sr.
Joe is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Charlene; stepsons, Paul and Brad; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon (Gene) Lenzen, Michael (Sandy) Kennedy Jr., Gayle (Bob) Pahule, and Colleen Werman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements are with Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora, Minnesota.
