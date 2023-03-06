Kathy Foster was born February 4, 1950, to Arthur Lubbes and Grace Thornton. She passed away peacefully February 19, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
On September 15, 1974, she married Joseph A. Foster in Glasgow, Mont. They had three children, Dawn, Sean, and Danielle. Kathy was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness. During her life, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, being involved with racing, sewing, crocheting, cross stitch, and anything outdoors. Kathy loved helping flag at the Duck Creek Speedway at Fort Peck and later being a lap counter at the Belaro Speedway of Billings. Racing was a part of life for her family and when Sean started racing, Kathy was his biggest fan. Over the years, she made many clothes for her kids and wedding dresses for friends. She had crocheted many blankets and cross stitched many pictures as gifts for friends and loved ones. When the weather was nice she loved going fishing and camping with her husband and kids.