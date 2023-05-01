Lt Col Kristopher Ecker, USAFR (Retired) passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Florida, surrounded by family, following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Kris grew up in Hobson, Mont., and was a 1996 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He served 12 years active duty and 11 years in the US Air Force Reserves before retiring in 2019. By all accounts Kris was known as the “ultimate soccer dad” that loved spending time with family and friends, especially when it came to acting goofy with the kids. His positive attitude toward life and his smile were infectious, both at home and work (Northrop Grumman), and he always made himself available to help others even while fighting his own health issues. Heaven certainly gained an angel as his steadfast faith in God was an important part of his life.
Kris is survived by his wife Kalli; children, Coleton and Kylie; parents, Pete and Barb; and sister, Melissa. A service honoring and celebrating his life took place Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Trinity Wellsprings Church, Satellite Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Candlelighters of Brevard - Donation Page. link: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/CandlelightersofBrevard/donationpage.htm
