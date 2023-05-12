Lillian Swanson

Lillian Marie Swanson, 92, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Valle Vista Manor. Lillian was born in Denton on September 18, 1930 to John and Anna (Ployhar) Spika. She attended grade school at the Smart School for grades 1-8. She was at the Ursuline Academy for the 9th grade and graduated for St. Leo’s High School in 1949.

Lillian was united in marriage to Loren C. Swanson on September 30, 1950 in Denton. She worked at the Fergus County Courthouse as an assistant appraiser. She also worked at the Yogo Inn, Council on Aging, Eagles, and Western Warehouse Grocery.

