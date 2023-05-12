Lillian Swanson

Lillian Marie Swanson, 92, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Valle Vista Manor. Lillian was born in Denton on September 18, 1930 to John and Anna (Ployhar) Spika. She attended grade school at the Smart School for grades 1-8. She was at the Ursuline Academy for the 9th grade and graduated for St. Leo’s High School in 1949.
Lillian was united in marriage to Loren C. Swanson on September 30, 1950 in Denton. She worked at the Fergus County Courthouse as an assistant appraiser. She also worked at the Yogo Inn, Council on Aging, Eagles, and Western Warehouse Grocery.
Lillian enjoyed gardening, crafting, and playing piano for the Eagles Drill Team, at the Moose, and in a band at country dances. She was a member of the Moose Lodge (WOTM for 50 years), Eagles Auxiliary, CMMC Pink Ladies, Cheadle Community Club, Bowling League, 4-H leader, and was Volunteer of the Year at Council on Aging.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Loren; and her parents. She is survived by her children, Loretta Swanson, LeRoy (Dorothy), Larry, Les (Judy), Linda (Claude) White; grandchildren, Daniel Swanson, Amanda Moe, Brian Swanson, Cody Swanson, Barbara Guy, Bo White, and Ashley White; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Joe Spika.
Parish Vigil will be held at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 26, 11 a.m. Memorial donations in Lillian’s honor can be made to the Central Montana Medical Center, designate: Cancer Center, Ambulance, Auxiliary or charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Lillian’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
