Linda Tullis

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Linda Mae Carter Tullis passed away at her home at the age of 67.
Linda was born on October 25, 1955, in Lewistown, to Ann (Heil) Carter and Clark Carter, and grew up on the Carter Ranch along with her four siblings. She graduated from Fergus High School in 1973 and went on to attend Arizona State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1979. Linda met fellow artist, Fred Tullis, in Phoenix, and they were married in 1986.
Primarily, Linda worked as a professional fine artist, but she also had other jobs during her working career. She paid her dues working as a silkscreen/production artist creating hand painted dinnerware and fabric. During most of the 1980s she worked in Visual Display and Special Events for companies in Phoenix and San Francisco that included Swatch Watch, Sakowitz and Dillard’s. Then, in the 1990s she devoted herself full time to printmaking. Linda was a prolific artist, and her work has been sold all throughout the United States and beyond. Both Linda and Fred’s artwork can be found in numerous private and public collections.
In more recent years, Linda served as the Director of Lewistown Art Center and was responsible for bringing many quality art exhibits to Lewistown during her time there.
In all the different places she lived, Linda created lovely homes that embodied her unique sense of style and taste. She was undeniably a perfectionist, and her work always had the “Linny touch.”
Linda truly loved animals and cared lovingly for a menagerie of dogs and cats throughout her life. She was a familiar sight walking her dog(s) at Brewery Flats or the Frog Ponds and had a tender heart for all animals.
Linda and her husband Fred also loved to travel, especially to anywhere with a beach, and they enjoyed many tropical vacations.
Those who knew her best appreciated her intelligence, irreverent sense of humor and tenacity. She loved her family and friends, and she will be deeply missed.
Linda is survived by her husband, Fred Tullis; sister, Carol Brown (Charlie); brother, Tom Carter; sister, Judy Scheier (Jim); sister, Suzanne Carter (Erik Brandt); niece, Erann Brown Owen (Matt); and nephews, Kevin Brown (Caroline), Graham Carter, Adam Carter (Sarah), Austin Carter, Stephen Scheier (Brittany Leggins), and Alan Scheier (Jesse); and brother-in-law, Mark (Bonnie) and sister-in-law, Libby (Thomas).
She is also survived by her beloved pets: Juno, Rowdy, Roscoe, Ghosty, Blackie, Swiffer, Nutmeg, and “Cat.”
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 11 a.m., at the St. James Episcopal Church, 502 West Montana, Lewistown.
Memorial donations may be made to Saving Animals from Euthanasia, 1011 Sixth Avenue N., Lewistown, MT 59457 or at their website: safelewistownmt.com.
