Linda Tullis

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Linda Mae Carter Tullis passed away at her home at the age of 67.

Linda was born on October 25, 1955, in Lewistown, to Ann (Heil) Carter and Clark Carter, and grew up on the Carter Ranch along with her four siblings. She graduated from Fergus High School in 1973 and went on to attend Arizona State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1979. Linda met fellow artist, Fred Tullis, in Phoenix, and they were married in 1986.

