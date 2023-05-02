Louise Marion Vogl, 82, of Bozeman passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27.
Louise was born on June 29, 1940, in Judith Gap to William and Hilda (Hill) Snapp. She attended Denton High School before continuing to Montana State College. On September 27, 1959, Louise married the love of her life Glenn E. Vogl in Lewistown. She was a loving ranch wife and would go on to become a mom of seven children. Lewistown was her home until she moved to Bozeman following Glenn’s passing to be closer to some of her children.
Louise was very involved in her community, being a part of the Women’s Club, Community Club, member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Cattle women’s club, and a 4-H leader. When she wasn’t doing those things, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, painting, and crochet.
To all, but especially to her children, Louise was a mentor of strength, courage, bravery, and love. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; brother, William J. Snapp; and sister, Margaret Johnson.
Louise is survived by her children, Deborah, Suzanne (Scott) Demers, Kathryn (Tom) Dey, Judith (Kevin) Trutna, Linda (Paul) Revenaugh, Mariann (Dan) Amundson, Jerry (Linda); brother, David (Val) Snapp; 21 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial will be held on July 3 in Yogo Inn in Lewistown from 2 until 4 p.m.