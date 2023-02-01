Louise Perkins obituary photo

Louise Mae Perkins, 93, of Lewistown, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, of natural causes at Valle Vista Manor. Louise was born in Thief River Falls, Minn., on February 15, 1929, to Carl and Lydia (Palm) Finstad.

Louise attended rural schools from first grade through seventh grade and then eighth grade through her senior year at Lincoln High school graduating in 1946. After high school she attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She went on to teach in Park Rapids and Fosston, Minn.