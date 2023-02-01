Louise Mae Perkins, 93, of Lewistown, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, of natural causes at Valle Vista Manor. Louise was born in Thief River Falls, Minn., on February 15, 1929, to Carl and Lydia (Palm) Finstad.
Louise attended rural schools from first grade through seventh grade and then eighth grade through her senior year at Lincoln High school graduating in 1946. After high school she attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She went on to teach in Park Rapids and Fosston, Minn.
Louise married Don Perkins in 1951 in Thief River Falls, Minn. They resided in Oklee and Moose Lake, Minn., before moving to Lewistown in 1955.
Louise was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, attending many Sunday school and bible school gatherings. She was also a long-time member of AAUW and the Pink Lady’s. She was a volunteer as a Combined Campaign worker, museum worker, 4-H Leader, Girl Scout Leader, Boy Scout Leader, the Red Hats, along with being a substitute teacher.
Louise worked for Lewistown cable company for 16 years. In her retirement she enjoyed square dancing, golfing, and volunteer work. Louise and Don spent many winters in Mesa, Ariz. Louise moved into The Villa assisted living in July of 2021 and transferred into Valle Vista Nursing home in December of 2022 where she stayed until she passed.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband Don of 64 years, parents Carl and Lydia Finstad, and brothers Kermit and Ronald Finstad, and both sets of grandparents.
Louise is survived by children Monica Lee of Lewistown, Vicki Machler of Lewistown, and Scott (Kris) Perkins of Lewistown; grandchildren, Jackie Lee, Kristi (Donny) Roy, Nanci (Jack III) Rowlett, Kim (Jeff) Miller, Staci Machler, Carson (Heidi) Perkins, Curt Perkins and Trent Perkins; great-grandchildren, Soren Lee, Austin Songer, Steven, Madison and Jack III Rowlett, Savanna and Ridge Miller, Owen Perkins and Emily; four nieces, one nephew and many cousins.
Memorial services will be held Friday, Feb. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. A private interment will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Central Montana and left with Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.