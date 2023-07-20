Margaret A. Butcher Jul 20, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Margaret A. ButcherMargaret “Moggie” A. Butcher, 83, of Great Falls, passed away on July 19, 2023. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Trade Animal Slaughter Featured Local Savings Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form