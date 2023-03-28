Marianne Burleigh

Marianne Burleigh

Marianne Burleigh, 72, passed away March 27, 2023, in Lewistown after a brief battle with cancer. Marianne was born August 18, 1952, in Bremen, Germany, to Charles and Erika (Broda) Banghart. The middle of three children, her family moved frequently with her dad’s army service as an Army Master Drill Sergeant. They eventually settled in Lakewood, Wash.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters