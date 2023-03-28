Marianne Burleigh, 72, passed away March 27, 2023, in Lewistown after a brief battle with cancer. Marianne was born August 18, 1952, in Bremen, Germany, to Charles and Erika (Broda) Banghart. The middle of three children, her family moved frequently with her dad’s army service as an Army Master Drill Sergeant. They eventually settled in Lakewood, Wash.
She met her husband Jerry Rich while he was stationed in Fort Lewis, Wash., and they were married in 1974. They eventually settled in Lewistown where they raised their children. Marianne and Jerry were married until his passing in 2009. In the fall of 2009, she met the love of her life, Rick Burleigh, and they just celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.
Marianne loved Rick, her children, her animals, and especially her grandchildren with all her heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Erika Banghart, her sister, Marie Coveny, and Jerry Rich.
Marianne is survived by her husband, Rick; her daughter, Tanya (Pat) McKinney of Maple Valley, Wash.; her son, Ryan Rich of Great Falls; and her grandchildren, Anna Rich, Lauren Rich, Troy McKinney, and Carson Rich. She is survived by her extended Burleigh family who adored their “Omma.”
A service celebrating Marianne’s life will be held at the Celebration Church in Lewistown at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Friends will gather at the Elks in Lewistown following the service to enjoy memories of Marianne. Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be shared online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
