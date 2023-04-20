Marie Strausburg

Marie R. Strausburg, 92, of Billings, and formerly of Lewistown, died early Thursday morning, March 16, 2023, in a Billings Care Facility of natural causes. Marie was born November 13, 1930, in Shepherd, the daughter of Wilhelm and Elizabeth (Litz) Roemmich. She received her schooling in Shepherd, graduating from Shepherd High School in 1949. She then began working at the Humble Oil Company in Billings, a job she had until her marriage to Curtis Strausburg on September 9, 1961, in Billings. They lived many places in Montana during their marriage: Laurel, where their son Brad was born, Hardin, Roberts, Ronan, and Cut Bank, where she worked for an Insurance Agency until her retirement in the mid 1990s. They then moved to Lewistown where they made their home until his death in 2008. She continued living in Lewistown until moving to Billings to be near her son.
She is survived by her son Brad (Kim) of Billings; many nieces and nephews, along with friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and 5 sisters.
Graveside Services for Marie R. Strausburg will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Lewistown City Cemetery. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, Cardiac Rehab at the Central Montana Medical Center or to the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
