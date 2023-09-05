Marilynn Ruth (Buckentin) Leininger was born 94 years ago, on March 10, 1929, in Hamburg, Minnesota. Growing up in Minnesota, Marilynn’s days were filled with helping her family on their farm and going to a bilingual German-English school. Her family moved to Montana when she was a teenager. Once in Lewistown, she attended and graduated from Fergus County High School.
She met the love of her life, Woodrow “Woody” Leininger, at church. Woody proposed to Marilynn in an airplane, that he was piloting, thus starting the first steps to a life that would never be dull! They married on April 6, 1947 and lived in Bear Springs until they moved to Lewistown in 1953. Marilynn immensely enjoyed being a mother to their eight children and often marveled in amazement at all the generations that came from just two people who fell in love so many years ago. Marilynn was a woman of many talents. There wasn’t much she couldn’t do or teach herself how to do! Some of her many abilities were: her wedding cake decorating skills, cooking, sewing, quilting, cross-stitching, and gardening. She was also very active in the community, the woman’s programs at Zion Lutheran Church, and was honored to be chosen to serve as the local chapter’s Queen of the International Flying Farmers, an association she and Woody were both active in. Marilynn was also an adventurer! She learned how to fly an airplane and even bravely once flew solo, but mostly preferred to be Woody’s co-pilot and helped navigate their many trips together. Not one to let new experiences pass her by, Marilynn extensively traveled the United States and numerous countries throughout the continents of South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Marilynn was an avid reader who loved books. Even though her eyesight began to fail, she was able to continue her passion by listening to her “talking books” on tape. Anyone who knew Marilynn knew she had a very strong faith in our Lord and Savior. Her giving heart and faith in GOD inspired her to devote much of her time and talents to making numerous quilts for the Lutheran World Relief and for the Episcopal Church’s Grace Camp. She continued making quilts for these causes well into her 90s. Marilynn was a one-of-a-kind woman, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend who truly lived a full life. Those who were lucky enough to know her can attest to the amazing person she was. Marilynn opened her eyes in heaven on July 31st and was welcomed by our Heavenly Father, her husband of 60 years (Woodrow “Woody”), son (David), grandson (Kevin), parents (Ernest and Ruth Buckentin), and sister (Ruth Marlene Kizer).