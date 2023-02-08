Martha Thomas

Martha Thomas, 86, entered eternal rest on January 17, 2023. She was born in Miles City, Mont., on April 27, 1936, to Edith and Earl Danley, a baptist minister. They moved to Lewistown when she was very young. She was adored by many, and crowned homecoming queen before graduating from Fergus High School in 1954. She attended Linfield Baptist college in McMinnville, Ore., for two years, was crowned Christmas queen, and then married her high school sweetheart, John Ayers Shields (Fergus ‘52). They moved to Portland, Ore., and raised three children, Raymond, Crystal, and Jon. After their divorce, she married Ron Thomas and moved to Port Ludlow, Wash., in 1978, where she did interior design for their construction business, and without hesitation helped raise Ron’s three children Kristi, Derek, and Kelli.