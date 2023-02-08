Martha Thomas, 86, entered eternal rest on January 17, 2023. She was born in Miles City, Mont., on April 27, 1936, to Edith and Earl Danley, a baptist minister. They moved to Lewistown when she was very young. She was adored by many, and crowned homecoming queen before graduating from Fergus High School in 1954. She attended Linfield Baptist college in McMinnville, Ore., for two years, was crowned Christmas queen, and then married her high school sweetheart, John Ayers Shields (Fergus ‘52). They moved to Portland, Ore., and raised three children, Raymond, Crystal, and Jon. After their divorce, she married Ron Thomas and moved to Port Ludlow, Wash., in 1978, where she did interior design for their construction business, and without hesitation helped raise Ron’s three children Kristi, Derek, and Kelli.
In 1985 Ron and Martha moved to Tonasket, Wash., where they built, and Martha beautifully decorated, a scenic bed and breakfast named Hidden Hills Resort on 300 acres. They worked together on this labor of love until Ron’s death in 2018. Martha sold Hidden Hills and moved to Gig Harbor in 2019 to be near her son Jon. Martha was always a woman of great faith that loved the Lord, and it permeated every aspect of her life.
She is predeceased by her mother and father; brothers, Ward and Ralph; sister, Hazel; son, Raymond; husband, Ron, and his daughter, Kristi Giles; and former husband, John. She is survived by her son, Jon Shields (Andrea); daughter, Crystal Nichols (Mark); and Ron’s children, Derek Thomas (Carol) and Kelli Hoel; five grandchildren, Trevor, Carlie, Marissa, Lindsay and Travis; and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.
A service will be held at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church in Gig Harbor, Wash., on March 12, 2023, at 2:30 pm.