Marvin Beck passed away on February 9, 2023, just one month shy of his 89th birthday. Marvin was born in Havre to Albert and Cora Beck, March 6, 1934. He was raised on the family farm in Hogeland, Mont. He attended Northern Montana College studying mechanics. After graduating, he enlisted in the Army with a group of friends. He was stationed in Crailsheim, Germany, and these would be years that shaped the rest of his life. He had many fond memories and connected with distant relatives in Germany. He married Donna Schneider, June 7, 1959. She would be the love of his life. Together, they had four children, Malcom, Mervin, Coral, and Jon. Marvin farmed in Hogeland until 1970 when he moved the family to Lewistown. Donna, Malcom, and Jon were killed in an auto accident in 1971. It was a family tragedy that those with the strongest character may not have overcome. In Lewistown, he operated several businesses all focused on mechanics. He was a jack of all trades when it came to mechanics, first operating a Texaco service station and later, Beck’s Radiator Repair. He could make anything out of nothing and had several sidelines, including U-Haul trailers and delivering home oxygen.

