Marvin Beck passed away on February 9, 2023, just one month shy of his 89th birthday. Marvin was born in Havre to Albert and Cora Beck, March 6, 1934. He was raised on the family farm in Hogeland, Mont. He attended Northern Montana College studying mechanics. After graduating, he enlisted in the Army with a group of friends. He was stationed in Crailsheim, Germany, and these would be years that shaped the rest of his life. He had many fond memories and connected with distant relatives in Germany. He married Donna Schneider, June 7, 1959. She would be the love of his life. Together, they had four children, Malcom, Mervin, Coral, and Jon. Marvin farmed in Hogeland until 1970 when he moved the family to Lewistown. Donna, Malcom, and Jon were killed in an auto accident in 1971. It was a family tragedy that those with the strongest character may not have overcome. In Lewistown, he operated several businesses all focused on mechanics. He was a jack of all trades when it came to mechanics, first operating a Texaco service station and later, Beck’s Radiator Repair. He could make anything out of nothing and had several sidelines, including U-Haul trailers and delivering home oxygen.
Marvin remarried Patricia Bradner. They were married for 20 years and he accepted her children with the same kindness that he offered others. He was especially fond of Tammy (Johnson) Koepke.
Marvin was a religious person and a man of principles. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church since 1970. From him we learned the golden rule “treat everyone as you would want to be treated”; to “never forget where you come from” and “get it done!”. He had a strong work ethic, was always willing to lend a helping hand and had the best interest of others at heart. He lived his life with purpose. He was a longtime member of the Shrine and Moose Clubs. It was through these groups that he saw a way to give back to others. He organized medical screening clinics for Shriner’s Hospital for Children for several years. He was a driver for the VA, donated blood to the Red Cross and was a lifetime member of the NRA. Old age and memory issues would not change his conservative political views. He was known as someone to share his opinion, especially if he knew he was right or if the morals of the matter were in question. He could be stubborn at times, behind it all was a good heart. We’ve never met anyone who wasn’t a friend. When he was asked how he was and his response was “terrible” or when someone would tell him to have a good day and he said “why,” that meant everything was great. If he didn’t joke, there was something wrong. Above all, he was optimistic in the most difficult circumstance. He saw that there was always a solution possible.
Marvin spent the past several years living with Coral and Kevin in Missoula. These have been some of the best times and fond memories were made. He was always game for fooling around; going for a drive; drinking expensive coffee; eating ice cream and spoiling Ruby, our dog. She quickly became one of his best friends. Against our wishes, he fed her from the table, especially when he wasn’t interested in eating the crust from a sandwich or cleaning his plate. Most of all, he enjoyed his time as Grandpa and most proudly of “Big Grandpa,” a name given to him by his oldest great-granddaughter, Rosalie. He enjoyed their love and care, appreciated long talks with Adam and the gentleness of Jessica. He especially enjoyed playing with his great grandchildren, Rosalie and Marilyne. He was always seeking their attention and giving them anything they wanted.
We are eternally grateful for our friendship with Jessica Deuter and her family, Nathan, Savannah, and Gracie. Somehow God, fate, or both, brought our families together. Because of Jessica, Marvin stayed active, cooked meals twice a week and taught the Deuters how to make lefse. Our family’s hearts are filled with their love and friendship. They are forever friends.
Thank you to Lana Papp and Fred Lark. They are cherished friends. We are thankful for the self-directed Veteran’s assistance program; exceptional medical care provided by the VA; and the support of numerous nurses, physical therapists, social workers and care attendants through Partners in Home Care and the Hospice program. Through these programs Marvin was supported to stay with family.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Cora (Williams) Beck; his brother, Clarence Beck; his wife, Donna (Schneider) Beck; and sons, Malcom, Mervin, and Jon Beck.
Marvin is survived by his daughter, Coral Beck, and son-in-law, Kevin Brown of Missoula; his grandson, Adam Beck Spargur of Missoula; granddaughter, Jessica (Beck-Brown) Monroe, her husband Logan Monroe, and great grandchildren, Rosalie and Marilyne Monroe of Darby.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 604 W. Evelyn St. in Lewistown on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m., reception to follow immediately. Internment of ashes will take place later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the children’s program at Zion Lutheran Church or to Shriners Hospital for Children.