Mary Sybil Montgomery Jones, 99, of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of McComb, Mississippi, died on March 28, 2023 in Prescott.
She was born December 30, 1923 in Varnado, Louisiana to James I. Montgomery and Ada Seal Cooper.
Mary Sybil Montgomery Jones, 99, of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of McComb, Mississippi, died on March 28, 2023 in Prescott.
She was born December 30, 1923 in Varnado, Louisiana to James I. Montgomery and Ada Seal Cooper.
Mary worked as a clerk in New Orleans before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She worked with the Civil Service in Virginia, and later obtained a degree in education, where she taught 1st grade and retired after 19 years.
She was married to Ernest Hunter of Cornwall, Ontario, Canada. This marriage brought her the greatest contentment and happiness until his death in 1990.
She married Dr. Lawrence Jones on April 13, 1998 in McComb, Mississippi. They made their home in Diamondhead, Mississippi until 2006 when they moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona to be closer to her stepson, Ellsworth Jones (Cheryle).
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, both her husbands, one brother, James A Beatty, Jr; and two sisters, Dot Warner and Pebble Lang.
She is survived by a nephew, James Lang; a niece, Mary Mindas; two grandnieces, six stepchildren from her second marriage, 10 step-grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren that she accepted and loved as her own.
Mary was kind, generous, strong, smart and a true southern lady. She was a member of the Mingus Valley Presbyterian Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Mary always felt that she was surely a special child of God. The Lord always seemed to be there to guide and lead her in all the important decisions in her life, and these decisions, she believed, were always the right ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 27th, 10:00 a.m. at the Lewistown City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona and Creel Funeral Home of Lewistown. Mary’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.