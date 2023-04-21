Mavis Bitz Apr 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mavis J. Bitz, 81, of Denton, passed away in Lewistown on Friday, April 21, 2023. At her request there will not be any services; cremation has taken place.Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Mavis’ family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fishing Religion Ethnology Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form