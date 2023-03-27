Michelle Anne Gee
Michelle Anne Gee, 68, of Lewistown, passed away way too prematurely on March 25, 2023, after a short battle with illness.
Michelle was born on April 11, 1954, to Viola (Fordyce) Shoffet in San Francisco, Calif. She visited Lewistown often and made it her home in her early teens and attended St. Leo’s School. She enjoyed antics and adventures with her Fordyce cousins. She met her husband, Jeff Gee, and had two beautiful children, Jean Gee and Chris Gee. Michelle started her professional career at Northwestern Bank. She then moved on to Edward Jones, where she worked for over 30 years before her retirement in 2022. Michelle was an officer and long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She loved softball, bowling, playing cards, music, shopping, shoes, and traveling. She was a die-hard Griz, 49ers and Giants fan. But most of all, she just loved being around family. She had an intense love for all animals, but especially her own. Even when Michelle and Jeff divorced, the Gee family considered her one of their own and many of her happiest memories involve them.
Michelle is well-known for her warm and genuine kindness for everyone she met. She enjoyed visiting with clients when they came into Edward Jones and they often would just drop by to chat with her.
Her best friends in her life were her daughter and son, who she thought the sun rose and set on. She believed in them with strong conviction and supported them unconditionally through the ups and downs. She was so proud and spoke so often of them that people instantly knew them upon first meeting.
Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Violet (Fordyce) Shoffet; her grandparents; her Gee mother and father, Don and Betty Gee; and her Gee brother, Jim Gee. She is survived by daughter, Jean Gee (Missoula) and son Chris Gee (Omaha, Neb.); Gee sisters, Jeanette Rector (Kirby-Lewistown), Janice McGimpsey (Jim-Helena); Gee brothers, John Gee (Lewistown), Joe Gee (Cindie-Salt Lake City, Utah).
The family requests that any donations be made in her honor to Tails as Old as Time or Heart of Montana Animal Shelter.
A joyous Celebration of Life will be held in early summer, likely June.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Michelle’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.