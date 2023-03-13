On a cold February 7 morning in 1934, at the Fergus County Hospital in Lewistown, Mont., Dr. Wilder delivered to Nan Graham Dunlap and William Dunlap, a fiery little red headed girl with his blessing and a "good luck"!

Nan Dee joined a ready-made family of a half brother Howard, then later two stepbrothers Arly and Clair, when her mother married Vic Koetitz.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters