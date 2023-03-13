On a cold February 7 morning in 1934, at the Fergus County Hospital in Lewistown, Mont., Dr. Wilder delivered to Nan Graham Dunlap and William Dunlap, a fiery little red headed girl with his blessing and a "good luck"!
Nan Dee joined a ready-made family of a half brother Howard, then later two stepbrothers Arly and Clair, when her mother married Vic Koetitz.
She graduated from Grass Range high school in 1952. With diploma in hand, she set out to make her mark on the world.
Nan joined the WAVES and became a member of a minority of women in the Navy. She excelled in her two year stint in the service, then went on to work in top security positions at Honeywell and Lockheed/Martin in Ontario, Calif.
After a couple attempts at marriage, Nan finally "nailed" it when she married Jack Waleszonia in 1972. Nan helped raise her new family of two boys, Les and Russ, and a daughter Vicki.
In 1990, Nan retired and returned to her roots to help care for her mother in Lewistown. She and Jack enjoyed the "slow down", and the extra time she could spend with her cats. Her mother passed away in 1997. Jack, Les, grandson Chris, and Russ a few short years later.
Nan was an active, and 50+ year member of the Order of Eastern Star. This helped fill her days, along with her numerous craft and baking talents. You might remember the many pumpkins she painted at 4-Aces. She also became a better friend, neighbor, Mom, and Gramma to many. Nan greatly appreciated the kindness and help from her special friends who would "haul her around," and her Bingo partner, Dellie.
Her hair had lost its red, but she still had spunk! She could tell a raunchy joke, a personal story that would make you go "Wow", and till the day she died, was trying to kick that nicotine habit.
On February 22, 2023, Nan left a trail of friends, adopted family, and a lonely cat.
And as Emily would say "love you Nan, to the moon and back."
Survivors include: daughter and granddaughter, Vicki and Sara Boyd, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, Cathy Waleszonia Jester, Kim and Scott Waleszonia, and grandchildren, Jeff Waleszonia, and Jenny.
Donations can be made to charity of choice. Funeral services will be announced and held at a later date.
