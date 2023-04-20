Nora Haun
WILL BRIGGS Reporter

December 16, 1931-March 1, 2023.

Born in Lewistown, Nora was the daughter of immigrants Ole N. and Daisy (Tuss) Monkelin. Ole from Oppland, Norway and Daisy from Bribir, Croatia.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.