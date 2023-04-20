December 16, 1931-March 1, 2023.
Born in Lewistown, Nora was the daughter of immigrants Ole N. and Daisy (Tuss) Monkelin. Ole from Oppland, Norway and Daisy from Bribir, Croatia.
The three of them lived in two boxcars in a T-configuration with no indoor plumbing, a wood stove for heating and cooking until Nora was in the second grade when they moved into town at 814 Janeaux Street.
Nora met Gene ‘Brad’ Haun in school. Her recollection was that he pestered her a lot. Despite that, they dated while in high school and both graduated Fergus High School; Nora class of 1950 while Gene graduated class of 1949.
Nora and Gene were married at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Eck in January, 1951 just prior to Gene’s enlistment in the US Navy in light of the Korean war. Their childhood friends Martha ‘Mert’ Brinkman and James ‘Jim’ Nance joined them as maid of honor and best man and remained Nora and Gene’s life long friends.
Nora worked in Lewistown at Murry’s Bootery selling shoes while Gene served overseas. Her customers and her coworkers boosted her spirits while she waited for letters from Gene to arrive. On one such occasion a woman (from England) said to her ‘Nora you’ve got to keep your pecker up!’ Fitting words they were.
After Gene’s safe return he worked for two and half years at the Post Office in Lewistown. The family moved to Bozeman while Gene attended Montana State, where he earned a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation, the family moved to Connecticut, where Gene took a position with Pratt & Whitney working on the Apollo fuel cell program.
Nora loved the diverse flora and fauna of Connecticut, as well as its rich history. She maintained several bird feeders at home, rescued many turtles from roadways, and took her daughters on nature walks. In addition to working part-time at a local hardware store and being a lifelong learner. she took painting classes.
After the family moved to Spokane in the early 1970’s to be with family, Nora learned Culinary Arts at Spokane Community College and Gene became a baker. She and Gene owned and operated Opportunity Bakery for a number of years. They sold the business when they realized the bakery was taking a toll on them financially and physically after they slept through three consecutive Christmases.
Nora went on to work at the Spokane County Library, and retired from the Spokane Community College Library. She enjoyed reading books, and language(s) and would routinely look up the root origins of words. Nora could be counted on for proper the pronunciation, as well as spell checking before spell check was a thing. She loved books, and learning, and the people she worked with so it was a good fit. Shortly after retirement, she and Gene relocated to the Seattle area.
In her lifetime Nora had the good fortune to travel for pleasure to Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, Norway, and throughout much of these United States.
She is survived by her daughters Debbi Haun Miller, Toni Haun, Vicki Haun Fagan; Grandchildren Jeni Miller Higgins, Scott Miller, Michael Fagan, Trinity Fagan, Kelley Fagan, Alina Osaula; and Great-Grandson Wyatt Higgins.
She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years Gene Haun. Nora is likely reading something aloud to him once again.
