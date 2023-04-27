Paul J. Gies, 81, of Lewistown died Monday, April 24, at the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes.
Paul was born on June 12, 1941, in Havre, the son of Anthony V. and Jean E. (Martinson) Gies. The family moved to Missoula and then to Lewistown when he was young, where he started school at St. Leo’s in Lewistown and graduated from Fergus High School in 1959, also achieving the rank of Eagle Scout the same year. He then went to Missoula and graduated from the University of Montana in 1964 with a BA in History with a minor in Philosophy. Upon graduation, he returned to Lewistown and worked in the Lewistown schools as a teacher until 1973 when he started working with Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company as their agent in Lewistown. He held that job until the time of his death.
Paul was a Lewistown legend and an epic salesman. He never met a stranger and was always good for a few stories in every conversation. As a salesman, he received numerous top agent awards from Mutual of Omaha. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting with his close friends, Neil Hamilton and Joe Delaney, across Montana and Alaska. He was passionate about travel and often talked about a trip to Japan and China with his father Tony. Later in life Paul was a steward of the land and could often be seen riding his lawn mower across acres of grass and watering the flowers that he took so much pride in. Paul took great pride in being part of the Lewistown community. He served on the Fergus County Fair Board and the Soil Conservation Board for numerous years. He proudly supported St. Leo’s Catholic Church, the Trail Dusters Car Club, the Lewistown Boys and Girls Club, the Montana Grizzlies, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was united in marriage to Marla A. Martin on August 8, 2002, in Red Lodge. When Darlene Butcher retired as Paul’s secretary after 19 years, Marla became his partner in the business.
He is survived by his wife Marla; daughter, Jennifer (Tom) Tilzey; son, Jay (Eri) Martin; sister, Toni Gies; brother, John (Bobbi) Gies; grandchildren, Taylor (Trevor) Grady, Vanessa Tilzey, Jonathan Gies, Dakota Glidewll, Octavian Martin, Leisetta Martin; great-grandchild, Dana Tilzey-Peace; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Karl Gies (Lynn) and Jack Gies (Denise), and son Paul S. Gies.
No services will be held at this time for Paul J. Gies. Cremation has taken place and the family will have a celebration of his life in the summer. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com. In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewistown Boys and Girls Club, the Boy Scouts of America, or the elevator project at St. Leo’s Church.
Godspeed, Paully. You have a new “Happy Hunting Ground.” Love you, Marla.
