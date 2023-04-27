Paul Gies

Paul J. Gies, 81, of Lewistown died Monday, April 24, at the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes.

Paul was born on June 12, 1941, in Havre, the son of Anthony V. and Jean E. (Martinson) Gies. The family moved to Missoula and then to Lewistown when he was young, where he started school at St. Leo’s in Lewistown and graduated from Fergus High School in 1959, also achieving the rank of Eagle Scout the same year. He then went to Missoula and graduated from the University of Montana in 1964 with a BA in History with a minor in Philosophy. Upon graduation, he returned to Lewistown and worked in the Lewistown schools as a teacher until 1973 when he started working with Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company as their agent in Lewistown. He held that job until the time of his death.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters