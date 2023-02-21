Our Little Brother, Pete Jacobson, went to meet his maker and reunite with old friends and past relatives on January 8, 2023, at the ripe young age of 61.

He was born in Great Falls on July 24, 1961, to Mary and William Jacobson, the last of six children. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes grade school, and then Great Falls Public High School. He went on to trade school and became an autobody man and worked the trade he truly loved for about 15 years until his body could no longer tolerate the chemicals used in the trade. 