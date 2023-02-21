Our Little Brother, Pete Jacobson, went to meet his maker and reunite with old friends and past relatives on January 8, 2023, at the ripe young age of 61.
He was born in Great Falls on July 24, 1961, to Mary and William Jacobson, the last of six children. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes grade school, and then Great Falls Public High School. He went on to trade school and became an autobody man and worked the trade he truly loved for about 15 years until his body could no longer tolerate the chemicals used in the trade.
He then transitioned into heavy equipment and spent many years behind the controls of backhoes and graders. This trade took him to Billings, where he met and married his first wife, Sue, as well as his second wife, Jaquie. This marriage also ended and then he went on the road installing fiber optic cable from the North Dakota border to Bozeman. After reaching Bozeman, the fiber company moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, and installed fiber optic cable for the Salt Lake Winter Olympics. They then moved to northern California and laid cable in the wine region of central and northern California.
After all the years of being on the road, he moved to Livingston and worked for contractors developing subdivisions, business parks, and city infrastructure from Manhattan to Red Lodge.
His final years were spent in Lewistown, working for several contractors reroofing houses and businesses, building pole barns, and remodeling houses. On the side he made many friends, played lots of pool, and had a few beers. He loved socializing and telling stories and never met a stranger.
He is survived by brother, Jim and wife Linda of Heber Springs, Ariz.; sister, Janey Reece and husband Bob of Vancouver, Wash.; sister, Jan Goddard of Noxon, Mont.; brother, Bob and wife Sue of Kalispell; and sister, Letah Dion of Kalispell. He is also survived by too many cousins, nieces, and nephews to name. We also have to mention Amy MacBlane, always referred to as his "Seester from another Meester." We thank all of you for being his friends and we grieve his loss along with you. We will all miss him dearly.