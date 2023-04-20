On April 15, 2023, at only 57 years old, Quinton Charles Farr was welcomed to Heaven by Jesus.

Born in Lewistown on August 13, 1965, Quint grew up on his family’s Cottonwood Creek ranch with his parents and three brothers. He attended Cottonwood School through 8th grade and graduated from Alliance Christian School in 1983 at only 17. Quint joined the Army a few months later and was eventually stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, where he proudly served his country as an Army mechanic and track recovery specialist. After four years, Quint returned home, and throughout his life, he worked hard as a truck driver, logger, mechanic, blade and crane operator, and instructor for the Local 400 Operating Engineers Apprenticeship and Training Program, all things he was very proud of. Most recently, Quint felt called to serve veterans, a community he belonged to and had tremendous respect and empathy for. He went back to school and studied hard to become a counselor for veterans. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer before he could finish his degree, but that wouldn’t stop him from supporting veterans in his personal life.

