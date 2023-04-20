On April 15, 2023, at only 57 years old, Quinton Charles Farr was welcomed to Heaven by Jesus.
Born in Lewistown on August 13, 1965, Quint grew up on his family’s Cottonwood Creek ranch with his parents and three brothers. He attended Cottonwood School through 8th grade and graduated from Alliance Christian School in 1983 at only 17. Quint joined the Army a few months later and was eventually stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, where he proudly served his country as an Army mechanic and track recovery specialist. After four years, Quint returned home, and throughout his life, he worked hard as a truck driver, logger, mechanic, blade and crane operator, and instructor for the Local 400 Operating Engineers Apprenticeship and Training Program, all things he was very proud of. Most recently, Quint felt called to serve veterans, a community he belonged to and had tremendous respect and empathy for. He went back to school and studied hard to become a counselor for veterans. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer before he could finish his degree, but that wouldn’t stop him from supporting veterans in his personal life.
Quint met and married his soul mate, Cindy, in 2006. He loved her deeply and never missed an opportunity to tell her and anyone else who would listen. All combined, they have seven children and six grandchildren who he loved endlessly and was very proud of.
Quint loved the Lord and his favorite Bible verse was Luke 22:36b “and he who has no sword, let him sell his garment and buy one.” It would not be a stretch to believe that this was his favorite verse because of his interest in guns and his propensity for personal safety— but we now know that this was Quint’s favorite verse because he was a warrior. He fought a long, impossible battle with cancer, but refused to give in to self pity and he never lost hope.
Despite the pain losing Quint has caused, everyone who knew and loved him can draw a bit of peace in knowing that he was not afraid to die. He was solid in his faith and knew he would go to Heaven— his only fear was causing pain for those who would deeply grieve such a tremendous loss.
Quinton Charles Farr was received in Heaven by his grandparents; father, Victor Thomas Farr; unborn child; and unborn grandchild: Hope Devine New. Quinton’s life is remembered and celebrated by those he left behind, his beloved wife, Cynthia Farr; mother, Beverly Joan Farr; aunts, Betty Devine and Terri Farr; brothers, Shawn (Luba) Farr, Rex (Heather) Farr, and Jeremy (Amanda) Farr; children, Jeremiah (Brittany) Kolstad, Destiny (Keoni) Farr Rodriguez, Nikita (Danielle) Farr Rodriguez, Lily (Thomas) New, Victor (Madison) Farr, Briana (Lawrence) Flath, and Alyssa (Logan) Flath; grandchildren, Bryson, Ezekiel, Ellie, Avery, Rylee, and Willow, and the many cousins, nieces, and nephews he loved dearly.
The family invites all who knew and loved Quint to celebrate his life at New Life Assembly of God Church in Lewistown on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m., reception to follow. The services will be live-streamed online at www.ltlife.org for those unable to attend.
