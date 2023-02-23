Roger – a kind, gentle, funny, intelligent soul - passed away February 20, 2023. He lived an extraordinary life. Last of what was known in the wildlife biologist community as the Flying Stradleys, Roger was born to Jim and Margaret Stradley on April 7, 1938, in Sandpoint, Idaho. During his early years Roger lived in a lumber camp tar paper shanty along with his pet wolf and bear.

Roger moved to Belgrade, Mont., with his parents in the early 1940s when Jim was stationed there to train fighter pilots for WWII. Gallatin Flying Service was born.