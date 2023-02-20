Ron Snider stepped from death into his eternal life with his Lord, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Ronald Henry Snider was born on August 30, 1948, to Dewey G. Snider and Mary Irene (Hawkins) Snider in Lewistown.
The last of four children by nearly 17 years, Ron grew up on the Snider sheep ranch 15 miles east of Lewistown, attending Cheadle grade school where he was the final pupil of that rural summer school. Ron graduated from Grass Range High School, then earned a BS in Animal Science from Montana State University, Bozeman, in 1972. After graduation, Ron loaded up his belongings in his pickup truck and headed on an adventure to Alaska, traveling north on the Alcan Highway before it was paved. He worked on the Alaska Pipeline at Fairbanks, then found a job overseeing animals on the Yukon River at Ruby, Alaska. It was there he found Jesus and became a believer in Christ.
He married Beverly Syverson of Lewistown and they lived in Alaska where sons Byron and Shaun were born. They returned to Montana and began Big Sky Leatherworks in Billings, making harnesses and horse tack. After their divorce, Ron was able to live his dream of working with draft horses as he managed a Percheron breeding ranch at Grand Saline, Texas, where he met and married Laura Dickerson. Later they moved to northern Virginia, moving their household possessions and five young Percheron fillies before finally settling in Centre Hall, Penn. Ron continued working with his beloved percherons, both for Pennwoods Percherons and continuing to build his own herd.
In 1990, Ron and Laura began Buffalo Billfolds & Belts, manufacturing a variety of leather items until 2015, when the business was sold. Ron and Laura also raised their three children, Caleb, Rachel, and Luke to adulthood in Centre Hall. Ron’s adventurous and nomadic spirit kicked in once again as he set off to travel more, spending time in Colorado, California, and finally settling in Arizona where he managed a boarding stable. His lifelong thirst for adventure was often shared with his daughter, Rachel, as they spent summers exploring many of our national parks. In addition, Ron was an avid reader and learner and spent much of his time reading spiritual books to gain a deeper understanding of his faith.
In November of 2022, because of declining health, Ron moved back to Pennsylvania where his daughter, Rachel, a nurse, provided the care he needed. Ron died peacefully in his sleep on a Sunday morning.
He is survived by his children, Byron L. Snider (Christina) and grandchildren Charlie, Carolina and George, of Fargo, North Dakota; Shaun S. Snider (Amber) of Billings; Caleb Snider (Teeda) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Rachel Snider of Centre Hall, Penn.; Luke Snider of Spring Mills, Penn.; and his wife, Laura Snider also of Spring Mills. He also continued to stay in touch with his sister-in-law, Yvonne Snider, who lives in Belgrade, and his nieces, Sherry (Lee) Fields, also of Belgrade, and Sandy Stahl, Volborg, Mont., and Sandy’s daughter, Tammy Stahl of the Roy area. He is also survived by two other nieces, three nephews, and their families.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, George and his wife, Birdie, and Donald, his sister, Madeline, and her husband, Harold Grosskop, and three nephews, Bill Snider, Jim Grosskop, and Jay Dee Snider. At his wishes, Ron’s body has been cremated and his ashes will be scattered on the lands he loved. Memorial contributions can be made to the New York School of Urban Ministry by using their website, https://nysum.org/ or the Penns Valley Youth Center, PO Box 175, Spring Mills, PA 16875 or online at https://pennsvalleyyouthcenter.com/. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 228 S Pennsylvania Ave, PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.