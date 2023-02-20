Ron Snider

Ron Snider stepped from death into his eternal life with his Lord, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Ronald Henry Snider was born on August 30, 1948, to Dewey G. Snider and Mary Irene (Hawkins) Snider in Lewistown.

The last of four children by nearly 17 years, Ron grew up on the Snider sheep ranch 15 miles east of Lewistown, attending Cheadle grade school where he was the final pupil of that rural summer school. Ron graduated from Grass Range High School, then earned a BS in Animal Science from Montana State University, Bozeman, in 1972. After graduation, Ron loaded up his belongings in his pickup truck and headed on an adventure to Alaska, traveling north on the Alcan Highway before it was paved. He worked on the Alaska Pipeline at Fairbanks, then found a job overseeing animals on the Yukon River at Ruby, Alaska. It was there he found Jesus and became a believer in Christ.