Ronald Lester “Ron” Swanson, 93, of Missoula, formerly of Lewistown, passed away peacefully at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 5, 2022.
A memorial graveside service will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Lewistown. Condolences may be shared with the family at cloydfuneralhome.com.
Ronald was born on Nov. 14, 1928, in Anaconda, where he was raised and attended local schools, graduating from Anaconda Central High School in 1944. Following his graduation, Ronald attended Carroll College in Helena. In August 1950, he enlisted in the Navy and served active duty during the Korean war aboard the USS Boxer. On June 12, 1951, he married Janet Marie McGuire, also of Anaconda. In May 1954, he fulfilled his military commitment and was honorably discharged from his naval service.
Following his discharge from the Navy, Ron and Janet moved to Missoula, where he completed his undergraduate and Master’s degree from the University of Montana. In 1956, they moved to Lewistown, where he was a teacher and guidance counselor at Fergus County High School for 27 years. He also coached the Fergus High Golf team for many years until his retirement. Together they raised their six children in Lewistown.
Ron was an active member of several fraternal organizations in Lewistown, including the VFW, Eagles, Lions (past president) and Elks (past Grand Exalted Ruler). He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and invested a great deal of effort, pride, and time in passing this passion along to his sons and grandkids – teaching them the value and enjoyment of spending time outdoors, as well as providing fish and game for family and friends. He also enjoyed golfing and loved attending UM Griz football and basketball games. For nearly his entire life, Ron valued his time visiting and hunting with his adored Peterson cousins on their ranch near Fairmont.
During his later teaching years and post-retirement, Ron joined Crop Hail Management as a seasonal crop adjustor. He was promoted several times and eventually was named their national Training and Compliance Manager. He worked another 10 years before retiring.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Janet (McGuire) Swanson in 2015, his son, Ronald Michael (Mike) Swanson in 1979, and son, Douglas Gene Swanson, in 1999. He is survived by daughter Nancy Lyn (Marschall), son Connor and daughter Hannah. Kenneth Alan Swanson, sons Leigh and Jon. Son Kevin Joseph Swanson, wife Katy, sons KJ and Dougie, daughter Misty Williams of Froid, Mont. Son Robert Patrick (Bob) Swanson, wife Tiffani, son Seth and daughter Jenna. He is also survived by grandson Landon and granddaughter Ashleigh.
Memorial services for Ronald were held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Missoula, Montana.
