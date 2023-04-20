Ronald Lester “Ron” Swanson, 93, of Missoula, formerly of Lewistown, passed away peacefully at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 5, 2022.

A memorial graveside service will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Lewistown. Condolences may be shared with the family at cloydfuneralhome.com.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters