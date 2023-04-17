Shawn Elizabeth (Woodworth) Bell, 67, passed away from cancer at her home in Portland, Ore., on Monday, April 10, 2023. Shawn was born in Lewistown, Mont., on August 14, 1955, to Jack and Ardith Woodworth. She attended Lewistown Schools and graduated in May 1974. She attended a year of Eastern Montana College (MSU-Billings) and then moved to Portland where she made her life. She managed many a patron, attorney, and finally "nerds," rounding out her employment career as a project manager at CHR Creative.
Shawn was most influenced by her art teachers at school and by Mrs. Edwards, who taught art classes in her home. Shawn even had her own pottery shed in the back yard of her Portland home. She had an eye for the eclectic work of artists and made many pieces of her own. She was known for her pottery pieces and cross-stitch, gifting many with her edgy handicraft.
Shawn cultivated plants, art, and friends. Those privileged to be in her circle will miss her wit, her heart, and her wisdom.
She is survived by her son, Nolan (Beau Taber); sister, Donne (Rich) Dengel; nieces, Dawn (John) O'Leary and Sabrina Parker; nephews, Scott Parker, James Bell, and Nick Bell; and many special friends, especially Deborah Smith and her last man, Bruce Sempert. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Bell; infant daughter, Audrey Bell; sister, Susan Parker; and parents, Jack and Ardith Woodworth.
