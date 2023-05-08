Shirley Cabot

Shirley Jean Cabot, age 77, of Missoula passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023, with loved ones by her side at St. Patrick's Hospital. She died from sepsis complicated by heart failure and dementia. During her recent stay in the hospital, she was visited and encircled by family and friends.

Shirley was born on January 29, 1946, to Clarence and Selma Tabbert in Glencoe, Minn., on a cold Minnesota winter day. She grew up in Gibbon, Minn., with her sister and brother and graduated from Gibbon High School in 1964. Shirley's hard work ethic and dedication was instilled in her by her parents. She hauled milk cans for her father's business, detasseled corn and pulled weeds for local farmers, worked in a bakery, and was a waitress. In high school, she played clarinet, drums, and piano and was an excellent student. Shirley enrolled at Mankato State University and pursued an elementary education degree.

