Sylvia King

Sylvia Jean King, loving mother, grandmother, and friend passed peacefully at Valle Vista Manor on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023, at the age of 72.

Sylvia was born in Worland, Wyoming on October 20, 1950, to Elbert and Dorothy King.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters