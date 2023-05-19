Sylvia Jean King, loving mother, grandmother, and friend passed peacefully at Valle Vista Manor on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023, at the age of 72.
Sylvia was born in Worland, Wyoming on October 20, 1950, to Elbert and Dorothy King.
Sylvia was always strong-willed and passionate about the people and things she loved. She was a hard worker. She worked at the Yogo Inn for 10+ years and in January, 2023 she retired after the diagnosis of metastatic colon cancer. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren. She treasured the beauty of nature and tried to see and share that beauty that this life had given her. She cherished achievements of her family and loved celebrating birthdays. As many know, she wore a tye dye so well. She loved to read (check out the library and you might find some books she read). Dandelions were her favorite flower and the Beatles were one of her favorite bands.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William; and sister, Patricia. She is survived by her three children, Amber (Scott) Nance, Dorothy (Justin) Bechtel and Abraham King; her ten grandchildren, Skyler Nance - Briel, Kandala and Stiles Bechtel - Troy Scharen, Grace Crandell, Destiny, Johnathan, Ava and Lee King; her sister, Val Davis; and brother, Alvin King.
Per her request, Sylvia has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Sylvia would prefer a donation to your local library or plant a tree or some wildflowers.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Sylvia’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
