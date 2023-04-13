On April 8, 2023, Timothy Francis Bitz passed away at Valle Vista Manor, after a short stay. Tim was born on April 13, 1942, in Oneida, New York, son of Clarence and Suzanne Bitz. At the age of 17, Tim joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an aircraft mechanic. Serving in the Air Force brought him to Montana, and a short stay in Long Beach, Calif. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Montana.

During his career, he worked as a mechanic at Wakley Dodge for a short time and moved up to service manager. He would continue his service manager position at Missoula Imports, Bruce Peterson Honda and Flanagan’s. Tim was owner/operator of Master Tune for a period of time. He also worked for a short period as a CNC machine operator in Minnesota, before moving back to Montana and spending his last years in the little town of Denton.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters