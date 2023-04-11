Timothy Francis Bitz, 80, of Denton, passed away in Lewistown, Saturday, April 8, 2023. At his request there will not be any services; cremation has taken place.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Timothy’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

