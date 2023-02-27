Tom Nielsen

Tommy (Tom) Lee Nielsen passed away February 20, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. He was born December 12, 1950, in Lewistown, the son of Mary and Harold Nielsen. He was united in marriage to Barb Miner. They had one son, Brad. 

After his service in the Air Force, Tom worked on the family ranch at Becket, Mont. He later had various construction jobs. After retirement, he helped various people with odd jobs around Grass Range. Tom was a talker and enjoyed drinking coffee and telling stories at the local cafe. 

