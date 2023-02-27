Tommy (Tom) Lee Nielsen passed away February 20, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. He was born December 12, 1950, in Lewistown, the son of Mary and Harold Nielsen. He was united in marriage to Barb Miner. They had one son, Brad.
After his service in the Air Force, Tom worked on the family ranch at Becket, Mont. He later had various construction jobs. After retirement, he helped various people with odd jobs around Grass Range. Tom was a talker and enjoyed drinking coffee and telling stories at the local cafe.
Tom is preceded in death by both his parents and a nephew, Nathan Scott. He is survived by his son, Brad (Kim) Nielsen and grandson, Caleb, of Denver, Colo.; brothers, Pete (Mary) Nielsen, of Eagle River, Alaska; Andy (Judy) Nielsen of Grass Range; a sister, Dorothy (John) Scott of New London, Wis.; and many nieces and one nephew.
Cremation has taken place and a private family ceremony will be planned this summer. The family extends a special thank you to the nursing staff at Valle Vista and all the people in Grass Range who helped Tom through his illness.
Memorials can be made to the Grass Range Ambulance.