Valentina Golub

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our dearly loved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Valentina Golub. With God’s grace she passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Valentina was born on December 11, 1938 in Pinsk, White Russia Poland.

Valentina migrated from Poland to Brazil where she learned to be a skilled seamstress. She then moved to Winnipeg, Canada, where she met her husband, Vasyl Golub. They were married and moved to Lewistown, Mont., where they spent over the next 60 years raising their beautiful family.

