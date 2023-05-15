It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our dearly loved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Valentina Golub. With God’s grace she passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Valentina was born on December 11, 1938 in Pinsk, White Russia Poland.
Valentina migrated from Poland to Brazil where she learned to be a skilled seamstress. She then moved to Winnipeg, Canada, where she met her husband, Vasyl Golub. They were married and moved to Lewistown, Mont., where they spent over the next 60 years raising their beautiful family.
She was a faithful follower of Christ and a devoted wife and a loving mother to four daughters, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Later in life she spent much of her time volunteering with the Council on Aging. She was known for her smile, kindness, and loving nature. Valentina will sadly be missed by her daughters, Tina, Sonya, Zina and Nina and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a time of viewing at Creel Funeral Home, Friday, May 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be at the funeral home on Saturday, May 20, 1 p.m. with interment to follow at the Lewistown City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Council on Aging.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Valentina’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.