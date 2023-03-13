On February 10, 2023, William Paul Hruska passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's. Through it all, he never complained nor lost his sense of humor and graciousness.
Bill was born in Lewistown on March 23, 1933 to Frank and Mary Hruska. Growing up on a wheat farm, he was the youngest of five siblings and surrounded by a large extended family. Family would remain the most important thing to Bill all his life.
After high school, he served in the Navy for two years and experienced battle aboard the Mine Sweeper USS Red Head during the Korean War. Honorably discharged, Bill attended Montana State University, graduated with a business degree in 1958. During his pursuit of a career, Bill met and married Nancy Jo Craycraft of Portland, Ore., on November 14, 1959. Together, they raised a wonderful family with Paul, Tim and Heidi. Bill was a devoted husband and father for 63 years. His career with the Federal Highway Administration took them to several states of residence. He retired in 1990 with Nancy and resided in Salem, Ore., during his remaining years.
In retirement, he became a handwriting analyst. He always loved to sing, play the guitar and write poetry. He was the family historian, active in the Church, an outdoors man and traveled the U.S. and abroad.
Bill is survived by Nancy, their three married children, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He will be missed by the family and all who knew him.
Memorial Service will be held at the Trinity Covenant Church Salem, Ore., at 2 p.m. on March 25, 2023.
