On February 10, 2023, William Paul Hruska passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's. Through it all, he never complained nor lost his sense of humor and graciousness.

Bill was born in Lewistown on March 23, 1933 to Frank and Mary Hruska. Growing up on a wheat farm, he was the youngest of five siblings and surrounded by a large extended family. Family would remain the most important thing to Bill all his life.

