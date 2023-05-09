Many of us are saddened by the decline of civil speech in our nation. The problem is not new, but in recent years there has been something of an epidemic-level change in both content and tone. Words that were once universally regarded as unseemly or vulgar have come to saturate movies, the internet, and even many social gatherings just about anywhere.

Consider the F-word, which is often blurted out, not as any sort of communication, but, most often, to shut it down. That vitriolic four-letter term of warped sexuality –with its strong connotations of rape and violence-- is now an all-purpose expletive. Angry? Just say F… you! Surprised, frustrated, confused, or in a disagreement, or anything else? Just say, “What the f…?” The use of such ugly phrases may have the goal of signaling strength or decisiveness. In fact, it suggests the opposite: a lazy intellect with a very limited vocabulary. And it has nothing to do with not being a prude. Instead, it is the mindless, immature, and ignorant substituting of an obscenity for the least bit of mental effort to actually say what one intends. So, if you don’t want to be perceived as an ignoramus or a jerk, then don’t act like one. But there’s more to it.

Ken Olson lives in Lewistown and holds a B.A. degree in Philosophy and a four-year M. Div degree in Theology. He is the author of the book, “Lens to the Natural World: Reflections on Dinosaurs, Galaxies, and God.”