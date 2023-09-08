Patricia Mary Umsted, 79, of Lewistown died early Wednesday morning September 6, 2023, at Valle Vista Manor following a brief illness. She was born in Tallahassee, Fla. to Gerald and Agnes (Vincent) Sullivan on November 1, 1943. After Pat’s father passed away in WWII she and her mother moved to Agnes’ hometown of Beulah, ND. It was here that she met and later married Lyell Bergquist on June 19, 1951. The new family settled down in Jamestown, ND and together they raised Pat from the age of 6 years. Pat received her high school education and graduated from St. John’s Academy. She went on to attend The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC where she was expelled for having a car on campus! She then attended Jamestown College where she graduated summa cum laude with a BS in psychology.
On a trip with a girlfriend, she met her friend for life, Curt Umsted, and together they wed on April 11, 1966, in Rapid City, SD. The couple welcomed their first son, John Gregory, that same year. After moving the family to Billings, they welcomed their second son, Peter Andrew, in 1968. After some convincing on her part, they welcomed Katherine Elizabeth, in 1970, making the family complete. She was a stay-at-home mom until moving to Lewistown in 1975 where they purchased The Glass House and worked side by side up until her car accident in 1996. She sustained a traumatic brain injury that left her in a wheelchair. You can ask anyone; it certainly did not alter her sense of humor. She resided in Lewistown, was taken care of by many people, until the time of her death.