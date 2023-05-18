Precip Totals 5-20-23 May 18, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 2023: 1.12Oct. 1, 2022 to date: 8.862023 year to date: 6.18Normal Oct. 1 year to date: 7.51Normal year to date: 5.06 Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Betty Schramm Valentina Golub Lillian Swanson +2 Mary M. Jones Shirley Jean Cabot +2 Betty Heil Rex M. Reader More Obituaries