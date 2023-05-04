The Fergus Conservation District is sponsoring a “Build & Paint a Rain Barrel” workshop on Saturday, May 20, at the Fergus County Fairgrounds. Participants can choose between two barrel sizes, either 30 or 55 gallon and two time blocks 10 a.m. to 12 noon, or noon to 2 p.m.
All materials for the building of the rain barrel will be on hand at the workshop.
“The barrels are made to divert the overflow back into the rain gutter system so if the barrel is full, excess water will still drain away from the home,” Fergus Conservation District Administrator, Dona Sonnemaker Stafford said.
Coca-Cola High Country has donated the barrels for the workshop and local businesses, including Blue Sky Building Supply, Bloedorn Lumber and True Value Hardware have donated paint.
There is also a fee to participate, which will cover the remaining materials needed to complete the project.
Rain barrels are becoming popular with urban homeowners to help with water conservation as well as keeping water out of city storm systems. Rain barrels can capture roof water and keep it in the barrel for later use instead of having the water run into storm drainage systems.
“Lewistown’s storm water drains directly into Spring Creek from Main Street south”, said Lewistown City Manager Holly Phelps. “North of Main, the water discharges into a settling pond and drains from the pond."
Larger cities in Montana are required to obtain a MS4 permit from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) if their storm water drains directly into a body of water.
“Lewistown does not need the MS4 permit as our population is under 10,000,” Phelps said.
Rain Barrel water can be used clean gardening tools, wash cars, or water outdoor flowers, lawns and gardens. Plants thrive on rainwater as it is pure water from mother nature. City water may be treated with several different chemicals that plants don’t necessary like. Rain barrel water is not safe for human consumption because it may have been contaminated with bird or animal droppings from the roof.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the U. S. uses about 408 billion gallons of water per day and according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about 30% of that usage is outdoor use with about half of that used for watering lawns and gardens. Using a rain barrel to capture roof runoff can help conserve water and keep water out of the storm drainage system which is a win-win concept for our cities in Montana.
Those wishing to attend the May 20 workshop need to pre-register with the Fergus Conservation Districts at 406-708-3001 to reserve a spot or email fcd@midrivers.com. According to Stafford, there are about 11 barrels not spoken for, out of the 20 she has available.
