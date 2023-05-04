Rain barrel

The Fergus Conservation District will be hosting a Rain Barrel Build & Paint workshop on May 20 at the Fergus County Fairgrounds.

 Photo courtesy Fergus County Conservation District

The Fergus Conservation District is sponsoring a “Build & Paint a Rain Barrel” workshop on Saturday, May 20, at the Fergus County Fairgrounds. Participants can choose between two barrel sizes, either 30 or 55 gallon and two time blocks 10 a.m. to 12 noon, or noon to 2 p.m.

All materials for the building of the rain barrel will be on hand at the workshop.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters