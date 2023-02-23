Salmonflies

UM graduate student James Frakes holds handfuls of salmonflies, a favorite insect of both Montana’s fish and anglers, which were collected from Rock Creek in western Montana.

 UM News Service

With each passing year, climate change alters characteristics and increases temperatures of mountain streams all over the world. These changing conditions impact mountain-dwelling organisms in a number of direct and indirect ways, and the fate of many will be determined by their ability to adapt and evolve before they become extinct.

To this point, determining which populations will persist in any particular location has been no easy task. But thanks to a study recently published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, a team of University of Montana researchers are closer to understanding how one particular organism, the salmonfly, may react to the rising freshwater temperatures of our changing world.