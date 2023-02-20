The DGSG Bearcats and Tri-City Titans boys and girls teams finished their seasons at the District 8C tournament in Lewistown last weekend. All four teams battled strong, but fell short of moving on to the Northern C Divisional tournament. Both boys and girls Bearcats teams made it all the way to their consolation games, where they fell just one win short of moving on.
Tri-City Girls
The Tri-City Lady Titans entered the tournament as the no. 8 seed where they took on the top-ranked, and eventual District 8C champions, Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws in the first game of the tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The Lady Outlaws defeated the Titans, 63-27, sending Tri-City to the loser-out bracket and face the Centerville Lady Miners on Friday morning.
It was a tough match, but the Lady Miners defeated Tri-City, 50-41, to end the Lady Titans season. Kate Martin led the Lady Titans with 12 points, followed by Peyton French with 9, Jenna Hodik with 8, Rabecca Lynn with 7 and Lauren Deegan scoring 5 points.
The Tri-City Lady Titans will graduate seniors Rabecca Lynn and Riley Obert. Juniors Jenna Hodik and Kodi Barnes will look to lead the team next season, their senior year.
Tri-City Boys
The Tri-City Titans entered the tournament as the no. 8 seed and faced the top-ranked and eventual District 8C champions, the Belt Huskies, on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Lewistown.
The Huskies defeated the Titans, 70-24, sending Tri-City to the loser-out bracket. Kaleb Morris led the Titans with 12 points, followed by Landon Nicholls with 9 and Kade Lee scoring 3. The team made 7 of 14 free throws for 50 percent at the line.
The Titans went on to play the Winnett-Grass Range Rams on Friday at noon. It was a hard-fought battle, but the Rams defeated the Titans, 50-44, ending Tri-City’s season.
Morris led the Titans with 13 points, followed by Heath Drivdahl with 10. Lee and Jackson Swanz each had 6 points in the game, with TJ Hickey, Jacob Swanz and Trace Gilbert each scoring 3 points. The team went 5 for 10 at the free throw line for 50 percent.
The Titans will not graduate any seniors and will look to juniors Heath Drivdahl, Jackson Swanz and Kaleb Morris to lead the team next year.
DGSG Girls
The Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Lady Bearcats played strong in the District 8C tournament, making it to the consolation game, but coming up just short of moving on to the Divisional tournament.
The Lady Bearcats entered the tournament as the no. 4 seed and took on the no. 5 seed Centerville Lady Miners in their first game of the tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated the Lady Miners, 54-44, and moved on to the semifinals.
In the semifinal game against the top-ranked, and eventual District 8C champions, Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws, the Bearcats put up a fight, but lost, 60-39, sending them to the loser-out bracket.
DGSG went on to defeat the Great Falls Central Catholic Mustangs, 50-29, allowing them to climb the ladder and go to the consolation game against the no. 2 ranked Belt Lady Huskies
In the consolation game, it was an intense game, but the Lady Huskies defeated the Lady Bearcats, 56-47, ending the season for DGSG.
DGSG will graduate seniors Kara Reed and Callie Donaldson. Junior Reese Von Bergen will look to lead the team as a senior next season.
DGSG Boys
The DGSG Bearcats entered the District 8C tournament as the no. 6 seed and faced the third ranked GFCC Mustangs in their first game of the tournament. The game was a fiercely contested match, but the Mustangs defeated the Bearcats, 60-54, sending DGSG to the loser-out bracket.
The Bearcats climbed the ladder, defeating the Highwood Mountaineers, 64-55, on Friday afternoon, the beat the Centerville Miners, 56-48, on Saturday morning to make it to the consolation game against the GFCC Mustangs.
Fighting to the end, the Bearcats fell to the Mustangs, 73-62, ending the DGSG season just short of moving on to Divisional. Tyce Smith and Axel Becker both led the Bearcats with 14 points each. Kain Vincent scored 11 points, Ace Becker gained 9, with Colter Howell and Clay Harwood each scoring 6, and Kameron Myllymaki adding 2. The team made 16 of 23 free throws for 70 percent.
DGSG will graduate seniors Colter Howell, Ace Becker, Damon Raprager, Kain Vincent and Clayton Hofmeister.
W-GR Girls
The Winnett-Grass Range Lady Rams entered the District 8C tournament as the no. 6 seed and played the no. 3 seed Highwood Lady Mountaineers in the opening round.
Highwood defeated Winnett-Grass Range, 45-27, sending them to the loser-out bracket. Eighth grader Aliyah Lopez led the Lady Rams with 10 points, with sophomores Zurry Moore and McKenzie Smith each scoring 5. Senior Kaitlyn Carter added 4 points for the Lady Rams, with senior Shani Browning adding 2 and junior Shelby Schweers scoring 1.
The Lady Rams put up a fight in loser-out action against the GFCC Lady Mustangs, but fell just 1 point short, losing by a score of 33-32 to end their season.
The score was tied, 8-8, to end the first quarter, and Winnett-Grass Range built a 14-10 lead heading into halftime. In the third quarter, GFCC was able to score 13 points while holding the Lady Rams to 6, taking a 23-20 lead in the game. The Lady Rams put up 12 points in the final quarter, but GFCC was able to score 10, giving a final score of 33-32 in favor of the Mustangs.
Shani Browning led the Lady Rams with 12 points, followed by Moore with 8, Schweers with 5, Carter with 4 and Lopez adding 3. The team went 12 for 16 at the free-throw line, shooting 75 percent.
The Lady Rams will graduate seniors Shani Browning and Kaitlyn Carter. Junior Shelby Schweers will look to lead the team next season.
W-GR Boys
The Winnett-Grass Range Rams entered the tournament as the no. 5 seed and took on the no. 4 seed Centerville Miners in the first round.
In a hotly contested clash, Centerville was able to defeat the Rams, 54-45, sending W-GR to the loser-out bracket. Junior Brady Bantz had a 20-point game, with junior Jace Dunkel scoring 9 and freshman Jace Bantz scoring 7. Senior Cooper Doman added 4 points, with junior Layton Geary scoring 3 and junior Landon Burleigh gaining 2. The team went 11 for 18 at the free-throw line for 61 percent.
The Rams then faced the no. 8 seed Tri-City Titans. W-GR defeated Tri-City, 59-44, in the match. Brady Bantz led the Rams with 23 points, followed by Jace Bantz with 12. Geary added 10 points, with Dunkel and Doman each notching 7. The team shot 50 percent in free throws, going 8 for 16.
Next up for the Rams was to take on the GFCC Mustangs. GFCC pulled out a 68-59 win over the Rams, ending W-GR’s season.
Brady Bantz scored 30 points in the game, with Jace Bantz adding 14. Dunkel scored 11 points and Geary added 4. The team shot 71 percent from the free-throw line, sinking 17 of 24.
The Rams will graduate seniors Cooper Doman and Enzo Corean. Juniors Jace Dunkel, Brady Bantz, Layton Geary, Landon Burleigh and Wyn Kimmel will look to lead the team next season.