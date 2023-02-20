The DGSG Bearcats and Tri-City Titans boys and girls teams finished their seasons at the District 8C tournament in Lewistown last weekend. All four teams battled strong, but fell short of moving on to the Northern C Divisional tournament. Both boys and girls Bearcats teams made it all the way to their consolation games, where they fell just one win short of moving on.

Tri-City Girls

