Montana Tech in Butte will have another Fergus star athlete next year as senior Rylee Armstrong signed on to participate in their track and field program. Armstrong will compete in the 100-meter hurdles, long hurdles, triple and long jumps, and sprints and relays.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where I can succeed at the college level and where I stand with everybody else,” Armstrong said. “I’m excited to meet new people, new teammates, and excited for the overall college experience.”

