Montana Tech in Butte will have another Fergus star athlete next year as senior Rylee Armstrong signed on to participate in their track and field program. Armstrong will compete in the 100-meter hurdles, long hurdles, triple and long jumps, and sprints and relays.
“I’m looking forward to seeing where I can succeed at the college level and where I stand with everybody else,” Armstrong said. “I’m excited to meet new people, new teammates, and excited for the overall college experience.”
Armstrong plans to study exercise science on her way to a physical therapy degree. She said they may add shot put to her events, completing the pentathlon, but will see how it goes when she gets there.
“I had a lot of other options with some out of state schools, but the scholarship Tech offered was a big part of deciding where to go,” Armstrong said. “I went down to visit in October and loved the campus, and their physical therapy program is great.”
Armstrong said she started track and field due to some great coaches who helped her succeed.
“I had some really amazing coaches, Mariah Patterson and Gary Cecerly for hurdles who made me fall in love with the sport,” Armstrong said. “I like the aspect of individual sports, but also working as a team sport overall.”
For younger athletes looking to get to the college level in track and field, Armstrong said it’s important to stay focused and always believe in yourself.
“Follow your heart and dreams; if you think you can’t do it, you actually can. You can always get there,” Armstrong said. “It takes hard work and effort. You have to put everything you have into it and be dedicated to get to the next level.”
There are many people Armstrong said has helped along her journey to run track and field for Montana Tech.
“I’d like to thank all of my coaches, my family and my boyfriend," Armstrong said.
