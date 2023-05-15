The DGS Bearcats, Hobson-Moore Titans, Roy-Winifred Outlaws and Winnett-Grass Range Rams participated in the District 8C track and field meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls on Friday, May 12. Several personal records were made, and athletes qualified for the Northern C Divisional meet.

For the boys, the DGS Bearcats took second place with 66 points, the Hobson-Moore Titans placed third with 65 points, the Winnett-Grass Range Rams placed fourth with 57 points, and the Roy-Winifred outlaws placed fifth with 33 points.

