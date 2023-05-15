The DGS Bearcats, Hobson-Moore Titans, Roy-Winifred Outlaws and Winnett-Grass Range Rams participated in the District 8C track and field meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls on Friday, May 12. Several personal records were made, and athletes qualified for the Northern C Divisional meet.
For the boys, the DGS Bearcats took second place with 66 points, the Hobson-Moore Titans placed third with 65 points, the Winnett-Grass Range Rams placed fourth with 57 points, and the Roy-Winifred outlaws placed fifth with 33 points.
For the girls, the DGS Bearcats placed third with 90 points, the Hobson-Moore Titans placed fifth with 39 points, and Roy-Winifred Outlaws placed eighth with 2 points.
The top five athletes in each event, plus five additional qualifiers based on season performance, will move on to the Northern C Divisional meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls on Friday, May 19.
Placing in the top six for their respective events and scoring points for their team are as follows. A PR denotes a personal record, and an SR denotes a season record.
DGS Girls
Senior Kara Reed: 200-meter dash, 1st place, 28.15 seconds; 400-meter dash, 2nd place, 1:01.60, PR; 100-meter hurdles, 1st place, 16.92 seconds; 300-meter hurdles, 2nd place, 47.58 seconds, SR.
Junior Reese Von Bergen: 800-meter run, 6th place, 3:08.87, PR; Long Jump, 6th place, 11–10.75, PR.
Sophomore Kaitaia Vincent: 100-meter dash, 2nd place, 12.94 seconds; 200-meter dash, 3rd place, 28.98 seconds; Long Jump, 4th place, 13–8.75, PR; Triple Jump, 6th place, 28–6.50.
Sophomore McKenzi Milburn: Discus, 6th place, 81–05, PR.
Sophomore Royce Holzer: Javelin, 5th place, 79–11.
Freshman Tycee McVicker: 100-meter dash, 4th place, 14.04 seconds; 200-meter dash, 4th place, 29.23 seconds; Long Jump, 3rd place, 13–10, PR.
Freshman Payshunce Hall: 3,200-meter run, 5th place, 16:28.94, PR.
Girls 4x100-meter relay team of Tycee McVicker, Kaitaia Vincent, Callie Donaldson, Kara Reed: Second place, 54.15 seconds.
Girls 4x400-meter relay team of Callie Donaldson, Reese Von Bergen, Payshunce Hall, McKenzi Milburn: Third place, 5:25.48.
DGS Boys
Senior Colter Howell: 800-meter run, 2nd place, 2:25.01; 1,600-meter run, 1st place, 4:52.01; 3,200-meter run, 1st place, 10:48.50.
Senior Clayton Hofmeister: Shot Put, 6th place, 37–04, SR.
Sophomore Axel Becker: 100-meter dash, 6th place, 12.13 seconds, PR; 400-meter dash, 5th place, 55.92 seconds, PR; High Jump, 2nd place, 6–00; Triple Jump, 2nd place, 37–01.
Freshman Tyce Smith: 300-meter hurdles, 5th place, 46.07 seconds, PR; Triple Jump 1st place, 38–01.
Boys 4x100-meter relay team of Clayton Hofmeister, Axel Becker, Tyce Smith, Kameron Myllymaki: Fourth place, 49.14 seconds.
Hobson-Moore Girls
Senior Riley Obert: Discus, 3rd place, 86–03, SR.
Sophomore Kate Martin: 800-meter run, 2nd place, 2:38.65, PR; 1,600-meter run, 1st place, 6:03.55, PR; 300-meter hurdles, 5th place, 54.98 seconds, PR.
Freshman Lauren Deegan: 100-meter dash, 6th place, 14.33 seconds, 800-meter run, 3rd place, 2:44.77, PR; Javelin, 3rd place, 81–11.
Hobson-Moore Boys
Junior Trace Gilbert: 100-meter dash, 3rd place, 11.83 seconds, SR; 200-meter dash, 3rd place, 24.70 seconds, SR.
Junior Jackson Swanz: 110-meter hurdles, 2nd place, 17.01 seconds, SR; 300-meter hurdles, 4th place, 44.97 seconds.
Sophomore David Cox: 1,600-meter run, 2nd, 4:52.02, PR; 3,200-meter run, 2nd place, 10:48.64.
Freshman Mason Thom: 400-meter dash, 4th place, 55.30, PR.
Freshman Jacob Swanz: 110-meter hurdles, 6th place, 20.29 seconds, PR; 300-meter hurdles, 6th place, 46.56 seconds, PR; Javelin, 6th place, 128–04.
Boys 4x100-meter relay team of Kaleb Morris, Trace Gilbert, Mason Thom, Jacob Swanz: Second place, 47.43 seconds.
Boys 4x400-meter relay team of Kaleb Morris, Jacob Swanz, Jackson Swanz, Mason Thom: First place, 3:50.05.
Roy-Winifred Girls
Senior Arieanna Howard: Shot Put, 5th place, 27–8.5.
Roy-Winifred Boys
Junior Bodie Donsbach: 100-meter dash, 2nd place, 11.66 seconds, PR; 200-meter dash, 2nd place, 24.26 seconds; High Jump, 5th place, 5–02.
Sophomore Rod McClure: Triple Jump, 5th place, 34–02, PR.
Freshman Kolt Lensing: Discus, 6th place, 109–06.
Freshman Jadyn Warneke: Long Jump 4th place, 18–04.
Boys 4x100-meter relay team of Xander Rich, Jadyn Warneke, Asher Edwards, Bodie Donsbach: Third place, 48.03 seconds.
Boys 4x400-meter relay team of Drake Mcintosh, Dustin Ploof, Rod McClure, Jadyn Warneke: Fifth place, 4:55.85.
Winnett-Grass Range Boys
Senior Enzo Corean: 1,600-meter run, 3rd place, 5:12.93, SR; 3,200-meter run, 4th place, 11:29.17.
Junior Jace Dunkel: Javelin, 1st place, 153–00, SR; High Jump, 1st place, 6–02, PR.
Junior Brady Bantz: Javelin, 2nd place, 140–06; Triple Jump, 3rd place, 36–7.5, PR.
Freshman Jace Bantz: High Jump, 6th place, 5–00.
Freshman Trey Jassak: 100-meter dash, 5th place, 12.11 seconds; 200-emter dash, 5th palce, 25.42 seconds, PR.
Boys 4x100-meter relay team of Enzo Corean, Trey Jassak, Jace Dunkel, Brady Bantz: Fifth place, 51.23 seconds.
Boys 4x400-meter relay team of Enzo Corean, Trey Jassak, Jace Dunkel, Brady Bantz: Third place, 3:55.81.
