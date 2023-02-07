Last weekend, athletes for the Fergus boys and girls wrestling teams competed at the Eastern A Divisional meet in Havre, with several advancing to the state meet to be held this weekend at MetraPark in Billings. Overall, the boys team placed seventh with 102 points, and the girls placed fourth with 48.5 points.
Fergus had two first place finishers in Rebecca Birdwell (107 pounds) and Jett Boyce (205 pounds).
Wrestlers will compete at MetraPark in Billings this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11.
The following are the place finishers for the Fergus Golden Eagles who advance to the state tournament. For complete coverage, visit our website at lewistownnews.com.
Fergus girlsRebecca Birdwell, first place 107-pounds
Kate Maxwell, second place 152-pounds
Camryn Fiscus, third place 120-pounds
Lidia D’Hooge, fourth place 145-pounds
Fergus boysJett Boyce, first place 205-pounds
Wyatt Elam, second place 170-pounds
Peyton Hartford, fourth place 182-pounds
Preston Johnson, sixth place 113-pounds
Damen McCord, sixth place 126-pounds
Carson Nelson, sixth place 160-pounds
Stockton Stroh, seventh place 120-pounds
Jack Pallet, seventh place, 182-pounds