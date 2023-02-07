Last weekend, athletes for the Fergus boys and girls wrestling teams competed at the Eastern A Divisional meet in Havre, with several advancing to the state meet to be held this weekend at MetraPark in Billings. Overall, the boys team placed seventh with 102 points, and the girls placed fourth with 48.5 points.

Fergus had two first place finishers in Rebecca Birdwell (107 pounds) and Jett Boyce (205 pounds).