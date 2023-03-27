Sponsored by Lewistown’s American Legion Post #16, local, Upper Division Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNEA) pool team members brought their first and second place championship trophies to display at the Legion in town.
During the course of league play, the Legion-sponsored teams captured both first and second places.
The first place team is Rick Dyck, Guy Johnson, Kevin Fester, Dale Schaff, Keith Arntzen, Kirby Rector and Kasey Wichman. The second place team is Dave Ward, Kevin Selph, Cody Stoner, Brett Hedman, John Reishues, and Kale Sandman.
The VNEA is a non-profit organization established to promote the game of pool on coin-operated equipment. The membership is comprised of men, women and junior players, coin machine operators and manufacturers. The VNEA was founded in 1979 and expanded from 2,500 members the initial season to nearly 100,000 players currently in 33 states, five provinces and eight other countries, which compete each week in organized VNEA league play.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.