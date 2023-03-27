Sponsored by Lewistown’s American Legion Post #16, local, Upper Division Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNEA) pool team members brought their first and second place championship trophies to display at the Legion in town.

During the course of league play, the Legion-sponsored teams captured both first and second places.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.

Tags